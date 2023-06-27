Ozaukee County Circuit Court May dispositions
TRAFFIC
Coran, Judith B., 58, Mequon, obstructed driver’s vision, $263.50.
Speech-Churchwell, Devonte Matthew, 30, Cedarburg, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Walsh, Benjamin Tyler, 29, Cedarburg, reckless driving-endangering safety, $389.50.
NON-TRAFFIC
Hoppe, Curtis H., 58, Mequon, computer message - threatening or obscenity, disorderly conduct, $768.
McPike, Megan, 23, Mequon, computer message - threatening-injury or harm, disorderly conduct, $1022, local jail, probation.
Rendel, Alla, 65, Grafton, retail theft, $1074.13, local jail, probation.
DRUNK DRIVING
Brush, Daniel William, 67, Cedarburg, date of violation: May 9, 2023, refusing to take test for intoxication after arrest, $50, three years license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.
Carley, Christopher Michael, 56, Mequon, date of violation: Nov. 18, 2022, operating while intoxicated (second), local jail, $1618, 18 months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.
Roman, Rosa Maria, 44, Cedarburg, date of violation: Oct. 6, 2022, operating while intoxicated (second), operating while revoked, local jail, $1998, 18 months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.