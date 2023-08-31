Ozaukee County Circuit Court July dispositions
DRUNK DRIVING
Schreurs, Drew H., 32, Cedarburg, date of violation< May 13, 2023, operating with PAC (first), $811.50, six months license revoked, alcohol assessment.
Verbeke, Michael Quinn, 30, Grafton, date of violation: Apr. 22, 2023, operating while intoxicated with passenger younger than 16 years, $1,429, local jail, one year license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.
Zwicky, Charles Henry, 54, Thiensville, operating while intoxicated (third), $4,026, local jail, 30 months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.