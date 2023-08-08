MEQUON — As of 6 a.m. Friday, several projects that are part of the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment are now open.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the County Line Road entrance ramp to Interstate 43 southbound, the newly constructed Katherine Drive entrance ramp to Interstate 43 northbound and County Line Road between Port Washington Road and Pheasant Lane have completed construction.
Pheasant Lane, just south of County Line Road, as well as Port Washington Road between County Line Road and El Rancho Drive have also opened.
County Line Road’s bridge over I-43 was torn down in January. The full-service interchange is scheduled to be substantially completed by the end of summer, as crews continue to work on two more ramps at Port Washington Road.
The interchange is one of many that is undergoing improvements for the 14-mile, $550 million I-43 North-South Reconstruction Project that spans from Silver Spring Drive to Highway 60 and that is scheduled to finish by mid-2025.
For more updates on all of the projects, go to
https://projects.511wi.gov/43north-south/.