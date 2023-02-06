GRAFTON - The Grafton Police Department and Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam in which a family is tricking people into letting them into their homes and stealing from them.
In one incident, last Wednesday, an elderly man was missing more than $200 in cash and a wedding ring after allowing the family in his home.
According to Grafton Police Department Public Information Officer Patrick Brock, a white female with an infant wrapped in a blanket, a Hispanic male wearing a white cowboy hat and a Hispanic teenage boy pulled into the victim’s driveway and knocked on the door.
Saying that they were relatives of the man’s neighbors, they made their way into the home and engaged in small talk with the man.
“Then they left after about 15 minutes, the homeowner found that $230 in cash and his wife’s wedding ring were missing,” Brock said.
The suspects were observed leaving a full-size silver newer model pickup truck with an unknown make or model.
Brock said that the Sheriff’s Office took complaints about two similar incidents in late December that involved people with similar description and a similar pickup truck.
Anyone with information about these thefts are asked to call the Grafton Police Department at 262-377-6520 or the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-377-7172.