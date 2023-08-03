GRAFTON — Family Sharing hosted the Covered Bridge 4-H Club’s April meeting at their Grafton pantry and upscale resale store at 1002 Overland Court. Members and parents were treated to a tour of the facility and learned how Family Sharing serves the Ozaukee County community.
Covered Bridge members donated money and food to help the food pantry in their mission to alleviate hunger in Ozaukee County with dignity and compassion. In addition, they decorated grocery bags and notecards to brighten the days of the pantry clients.
Ozaukee County 4-H is an informal, educational, organization for youth in grades three to 13. Parents and adults are invited and encouraged to get involved and volunteer. Kids may join 4-H throughout the year.
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, with more than 6 million members and over 90,000 clubs.
The four H’s are Head, Heart, Hands and Health. That means that we are committed to providing opportunities for youth to learn life skills like decision-making, problem-solving, caring for others, generosity, making healthy choices and more.