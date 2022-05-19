Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge is closed

TOWN OF CEDARBURG - The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time.
The pedestrian bridge will be blocked by barrels and/or caution tape, and should not be crossed until those items have been removed.
This is the last original wooden covered bridge in Wisconsin. Originally known as "Red Bridge," it was built in 1876 to replace the periodically washed out bridges along the route, according to information from the Ozaukee County website.
Ozaukee County will be reviewing the situation to determine options going forward. Contact Ozaukee County Highway Commissioner Jon Edgren with any comments or questions at 262-238-8335.