MEQUON - Two serious crashes on a short span of Interstate 43 in Mequon on Saturday underscore the need for drivers to pack their patience when driving through the construction-laden freeway.
A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it could be more than two years before the entire project is completed. The current four lanes are being widened to six between Silver Spring Drive in Glendale and Highway 60 in Grafton.
One of the most ambitious features of the plan called for building a full, new interchange at Highland Road. That officially opened Saturday morning.
“This new access point within the community better connects users to a nearby hospital, school facilities and neighborhoods,” according to a WisDOT press release. “The Highland Road interchange will help relieve crowded traffic volumes on some of the city’s busiest roadways by bridging the gap in connectivity between previously distanced interchanges.”
Some area residents have already been using the off and on ramps, with one calling it “easy peasy.”
But the freeway itself, with narrowed lanes flanked with concrete barriers and ever-shifting lanes, is causing frustration among drivers. The speed limit is 60 mph, which is 10 below the normal speed. But many people the News Graphic asked said most drivers “fly” by them.
Some say that the semis are the worst offenders, with one driver saying he was trying to follow the 60 mph speed, but that a semi tailing him pushed him up to 75 mph, and he was still getting passed by vehicles driving faster than in the left lane, he said.
The first accident on Saturday came at around 12:30 p.m. when a female driving a pickup truck northbound before the Highland Road exit flipped her vehicle several times in the median.
Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Capt. Marshall Hermann said the 26-year-old from Waukesha stated that she had to swerve for a vehicle that was traveling slower in front of her, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle, strike a mile marker sign and roll over several times.
The woman suffered only minor injuries and was not transported. Hermann said the driver was arrested for possession of THC, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fewer than nine hours later, a semi traveling north fell asleep at the wheel, Hermann said. The driver drifted out of his lane, striking the concrete barrier at the Highland Road off-ramp.
“The semi caught on fire and came to a final rest in the freeway blocking both lanes of traffic,” Hermann said. “Approximately 150 gallons of fuel had spilled from the semi.”
The driver was not injured from the crash and was able to safely exit the semi once it came to a final stop.
The freeway opened back up around 3 a.m.
Mequon Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew Schneider said that firefighters have “conservatively” been called to the freeway at least five times in recent months.
WisDOT Communications Manager for the southeast region, Dan Seller, said the overall project completion is scheduled for 2025. A breakdown of where and when the work is scheduled can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/43north-south/schedule/.
Sellers said the mainline traffic on the corridor really hasn’t had any long-term closure or impacts that impede trafficking.
“Motorists have had, and will continue to have, the existing two lanes open throughout construction,” he said.
Hermann said that the Wisconsin State Patrol has been providing extra patrols in the county during construction.
“They provide two mitigation units to respond to traffic complaints, disabled vehicles, crashes and traffic enforcement within the construction zone,” he said. “Speed and inattentive driving are the two main factors contributing to the increased amount of accidents within the construction area. Drivers simply need to reduce their speeds and provide their full attention while driving through the construction zones.”