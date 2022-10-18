MEQUON - It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant.
After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville, the man made his third stop at the Mequon location last week, as police said he passed a note in the drive-thru, implying he had a weapon and then left with an unknown amount of money.
The man, who was driving a red Jeep Wrangler, is described as white and in his mid 30s or early 40s with a dark beard, black hair, a buzz cut and a heavier build.
According to a social media post, the Lake Mills Police Department received a call for a robbery in progress around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26. The man then pulled up to the Janesville location at roughly 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6 demanding money, but as noted in their police report, he fled the scene after employees shut the drive-thru window.
However, thanks to surveillance footage, Mequon and Lake Mills police departments released photos of the suspect’s face and the red vehicle with no license plates. All three departments are actively investigating these incidents.
Anyone with information should contact the Mequon Police Department at 262-242-3500, the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354 and the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.