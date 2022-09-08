Cycling for a cure

GRAFTON - Sadie Nennig is no stranger to a good workout - the former star swimmer and diver in her days at Grafton High School (class of 2010) is also a big fan of spin classes and loves working up a sweat on her Peloton bike.
But she had never “clipped in” to a road bike before May of this year, when she launched an ambitious training program to prepare for an epic cycling event that will honor the memory of her late father while raising money for cancer research.
On Wednesday, Nennig helped to kick off the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride, an initiative of her employer, Bristol Myers Squibb, in Cannon Beach, Ore. Over the course of three days, she will be biking approximately 75 miles per day for a total of around 225 miles. The ride of Nennig’s team kicks off the month-long relay-style ride across in country during which 126 riders will bike roughly 3,000 miles in total before the ride is concluded in Long Branch, N.J.
The event raises funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, established by the late basketball great Jim Valvano. Nennig was selected to be in the first team of riders, the Cure Crusaders, and she will bike approximately 225 miles from Cannon Beach to Bend, Ore. Wednesday through Friday.
“I cannot think of a better way to honor my father than partaking in this experience of a lifetime with my company and raising money for cancer research,” said Nennig, whose father Tim Nennig passed away in 2021 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
“Every time I am struggling on a ride or fall, I remind myself that this is nothing in comparison to what cancer patients experience throughout their journeys with cancer,” said Nennig. “This ride is so much more than myself and I hope to inspire those currently fighting cancer to keep on giving it their all.”
The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride began in 2014, and has since expanded to include rides in Europe, Japan and Latin America. Over $12 million has been raised for cancer research in that time. Nennig’s personal fundraising goal of $10,000 is almost completely fulfilled.
Nennig has been working hard this summer to prepare for the ride. Each of the nine teams of participants was provided with a coach from Walton Endurance; the coach has planned out the riders’ training and been on-hand for advice and motivation.
Training began in April, and by now Nennig has worked her way up to a cool 75 miles in five hours. Prior to this experience, her longest bike ride was 20 miles, “a long time ago,” she said.
But this summer has seen her “clipping in” (a term that refers to the secure attachment created between a cyclist’s shoes and the bike pedal via a bolting mechanism in the shoe cleat) for countless long training rides, including back-to-back training days. This has been an especially large feat as Nennig is recovering from ACL replacement surgery back in November of last year.
Still, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“You form an incredible bond with your team despite only knowing each other since the spring,” she said. “I am a bit nervous for the ride, especially with all of the hills in Oregon, but trust my training and know that I am ready.”
Nennig returned to her native Wisconsin to work for Bristol Myers Squibb as a medical science liaison in 2020 after receiving her Ph.D in neuroscience from the University of Georgia in 2019. She was able to be close to home in the final days of her father’s illness; he died on April 21, 2021, the exact day he retired from his position as utilities superintendent for the village of Grafton, where he had worked since 1985.
“He fought with all of his might,” Nennig said of her father. The time since his passing has been “long, fast, gloomy, empty and slow.” But the memory of his support of her during his lifetime Ñ from those countless rides to early-morning swim practices to “rocking out at concerts with us” Ñ is something that will live forever. And she will carry it with her each of the 225 miles she cycles in Oregon.
“I take comfort in knowing that my dad is always near. I feel him whenever I see a cardinal or wear one of his old shirts, hear him when his favorite songs come on,” she said. “I am excited and know it will be a very emotional three days as we honor our loved ones, survivors and all who are faced with this terrible disease. Not sure I am quite ready for all of the emotions just yet! It will be a very special experience that I will never forget.”
For more information about the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride, visit https://c2c4c.donordrive.com/. To view Nennig’s personal fundraising page, visit www.bit.ly/sadiec2c4c.