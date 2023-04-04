THIENSVILLE — Four candidates are vying to fill the two at-large Village Board of Trustee seats on April 4.
The seats are currently held by Jennifer Abraham and Rob Holyoke. While Holyoke will not seek another term after more than 26 years on the board, Abraham will return, joining opponents Douglas Chimenti, Jesse Daily and Rebecca Holyoke Odeja.
Read more in Thursday's print edition of the News Graphic.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jesse Daily
|689
|28.6%
|Jennifer Abraham
|607
|25.2%
|Rebecca Holyhoke Odeja
|549
|22.8%
|Douglas Chimenti
|543
|22.5%
|Write-ins
|23
|0.9%
|Total Votes
|2,411
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.