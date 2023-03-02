Daily Taco & Cantina hopes to keep tent up until May

THIENSVILLE — The Thiensville Zoning Board of Appeals on March 9 will take up a request for a final extension on the Daily Taco & Cantina outdoor tent, which the Plan Commission last year told owners Barkha and Jesse Daily that they had to remove.
The Dailys are asking for one more extension until May 1.
Jesse Daily, who received approval last month to install a semi-permanent gazebo structure at the restaurant, hopes the Zoning Board will reverse the decision made during the Nov. 14, 2022 Plan Commission meeting that denied keeping the tent up until the beginning of May.
“We are asking the village to continue to partner with us to provide the safest environment for our patrons and workers,” Daily wrote in an application for the Zoning Board, noting the rise of COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks.
“We feel that the rejection of our tent puts an unnecessary hardship on our customers and staff who work and would like to dine in-house with, but not be compromised by working or dining in a small restaurant space… The tent is clearly in the publics’ health interest,” he wrote.
As part of a deal with the Appeals Board, Daily said the tent has remained up during this past winter and will be until the decision is handed down from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
According to the co-owners, due to the restaurant’s limited capacity, the tent has been a temporary solution to providing adequate space for customers during the winter and a great source of revenue, especially with inflationary pressures impacting labor, food and beverage and dry goods.
The Dailys also hoped to use the revenue toward the rebuilding of their other restaurant, the cheel, which burned down in 2020.
The village has allowed the owners to provide the additional space for the last year and a half.
“After running our previous revenue reports from 2020 and 2021, we found that with the tent up, our sales increased over 20% from the year before,” the owners shared with the Plan Commission. Daily mentioned an incident where he had a party of 14 people come during lunch that took up 90% of the seating, leaving very little room for other patrons.
While some Plan Commission members supported the tent’s increase of business in Thiensville, for others, it came down to concerns regarding fire safety, the appearance of the tent and the owners already being given an abnormal extension regarding village tent rules.
Daily said the gazebo structure will be installed in May, regardless of the Zoning Board’s decision. According to a project description, the 240 square aluminum structure, designed by Cream City Awning Inc, will be up year-round.