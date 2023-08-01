CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Cultural Center is hosting Debra Quinn as its artist-in-residence for the month of August.
Quinn is a mixed media artist from Nashville, Tenn. She began using new mixed media techniques in her portraits and landscapes to best express what she saw in the world.
She earned a BFA degree in printmaking and illustration at Memphis College of Art. Upon graduating, she moved to Denver, Colo. and began establishing herself as an artist.
Her early work focused on iconographic imagery, while exploring mediums and combining them to create something new. Her paintings and sculptures appeared in many galleries throughout the Denver/Boulder metro area. She continues to explore mediums even now as she begins learning the techniques of ceramics to further her artistic boundaries.
The public is invited to meet Debra and watch her demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Aug. 8, 9 and 12.
She will also be teaching the painting workshop, Multimedia: Growing and Expanding Artistically, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Whether a student is new or accomplished as an artist, this workshop is for them.
Students will learn and practice specific techniques using a variety of mixed media materials to achieve the look they are trying to create. Quinn will discuss what multimedia is, show examples of her work and discuss ways multimedia can solve artistic problems and how to combine art materials and use multimedia. Participants will gain insight into their own process as artists and come away with new techniques to try out.
Accomplished artists are encouraged to bring in work they would like to update using multimedia techniques. No prior experience is needed. All supplies are included in the class fee of $45 for CCC members and $54 for non-members.
More information can be found at www.CedarburgCulturalCenter.com.