Developer eyeing ‘storage shops’ on Family Farm business park property

GRAFTON - A new development is on-track to bring 22 units for businesses, workshops and storage in the town of Grafton. If approved, it would be located in the Legacy Business Park on the Family Farm property on Port Washington Road and Double Tree Lane in the town of Grafton.
The town Plan Commission met last Wednesday and took up a planned unit development application by Storage Shop USA. After a public hearing, the Plan Commission approved the district.
The plan calls for 11 buildings, each containing two 1,250-square-foot spaces Each unit would be available for purchase. Storage Shop USA described a unit as a “big garage.”
Application materials from Storage Shop USA indicated that units would likely sell for about $150,000 each, based on past sales of similar developments. According to town information, the project would add more than $3 million to the tax base.
The developer’s application materials indicated that the units are designed for low-intensity users, such as businesses, storage spaces or a place to operate out of; the spaces are not sold to retail or office-type businesses that have customers or clients coming to the location, and the site will include only limited parking for each unit.
Grafton Town Clerk Sara Jacoby said last week that the plan was approved after brief discussion by the commission, contingent upon the development receiving approval for a related PUD agreement and condominium documents.
“Those will come back next month, but the design and everything was approved (Wednesday),” Jacoby said.
The planned unit development is a zoning overlay; the property will retain its normal zoning, while the PUD allows some flexibility in exactly how the site is laid out and developed.
According to the applications materials and information from Jacoby, the PUD zoning tool is being used primarily to allow flexibility in the site’s layout. That flexibility will allow the developer to make adjustments to normal road setbacks and work with the topography of the site, while still meeting the general intent and requirements of town zoning standards.
The underlying zoning for the property is the town’s Port Washington Road District. That zone allows for professional businesses and service trades, with the code ordinance noting that the district’s uses are generally low-traffic and less intense than other business districts.
Storage Shop USA has completed 22 previous developments of this kind in the past 18 years, including in Saukville, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Dane County and Illinois.
Jacoby said there was some discussion at the Plan Commission about the building elevations and the appearance of the site from adjacent roads. While the discussion concluded that adding requirements to the buildings themselves was not needed, she said the developer agreed to add some landscaping to the site plan for presentable appearance.
During the public hearing, the only member of the public who spoke to the item was the current owner of the property who spoke in support of the development. He will be selling the property to the developer as it moves forward.
Storage Shop USA told town officials that about 50 percent of units sell for business purposes, 30 percent for workshop spaces and 20% for storage. Examples of users included electrical and plumbing contractors, private workshops, car collectors and a variety of others.