CEDARBURG - Nine individuals, eight of them medical professionals, are speaking out against recently proposed revisions to the Cedarburg School District’s policy on Human Growth and Development education.
“Once again, the Cedarburg Board of Education is attempting to make a radical, regressive change to Human Growth and Development education in Cedarburg,” according to the statement. “At the school board policy meeting on March 30, changes to the policy statement on HGD education were proposed. These changes represent a huge step backwards in educating our children.”
The school district’s HG&D curriculum has been a topic of contention over the years which resulted in a group of parents forming Responsibly Educating Adolescents for Life, an alternative to the school district’s HG&D programming.
The Cedarburg School Board’s Policy Committee tabled discussion of revisions to the HG&D policy during its meeting last week.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
In its own statement, the Cedarburg School District said the proposed changes were not made by the Cedarburg School Board or anyone else in the school district. The changes were suggested by Neola, an independent policy consultant company that provides policies and periodic policy updates, to school districts throughout Wisconsin. The revisions to the HG&D policy were also proposed by Neola to HG&D policies of other school districts throughout the state.
The statement from the nine` individuals was given to the News Graphic April 1, issued by Dr. Dan Hagerman, Dr. Katherine Burrows, Dr. Boyd Miller, Dr. Christina Englebert, Dr. Beth Hagen, Dr. Dave Meuler, Dr. Julie Mossberg, Anne Brosowsky and Dr. Tricia Wessel.
One proposed revision in the policy update was the removal of “Medically accurate and age-appropriate instruction in the health benefits, side effects and proper use of contraceptives and barrier methods approved by the Federal Food and Drug Administration to prevent pregnancy and barrier methods approved by the Federal Food and Drug Administration to prevent sexually transmitted infections.” The policy update also adds on to “the benefits of and reasons for abstaining from sexual activity” by stating, “which shall stress the value of abstinence as the only reliable way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and shall identify the skills necessary to remain abstinent.”
“Exhaustive evidence shows programs that only teach about abstinence fail miserably in the most important outcomes - preventing teen pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), according to their statement. “Comprehensive, evidence-based programs have been shown to delay the onset of sexual activity, decrease numbers of partners and increase the use of condoms and contraception.”
The proposed policy update also adds "emphasizes that abstinence from sexual activity before marriage is the only reliable way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections."
“Abstinence-until-marriage education ignores the fact that the vast majority of people in America become sexually active before or outside marriage,” the statement reads. “Additionally, emphasizing that marriage is the only relationship appropriate for sexual activity (and reproduction) shames and marginalizes children of single parents and other non-traditional relationships and children who have already been sexually active or abused.”
The individuals also stated the proposed revision also removes discussion of body image and gender stereotypes.
Another change the individuals took issue with is the proposed revision that removes the language “instruction in the skills needed to make responsible decisions about sexuality and sexual behavior through a student’s life, including how to refrain from making inappropriate verbal, physical, and sexual advances and how to recognize, rebuff and report any unwanted or inappropriate verbal, physical, and sexual behaviors.”
The policy revision does add later that the instructional program should include the following: “address self-esteem and personal responsibility, positive interpersonal skill and healthy relationships” and “identify counseling, medical and legal resources for survivors of sexual abuse and assault, including resources for escaping violent relationships.”
“This proposed policy is a quantum change in sexuality education for our students and places them at considerably higher risk of unwanted pregnancy and STIs,” according to the statement. “We must remember that we are not just educating our students for the present, we are educating them for their future.”
The statement reads that even teens in Cedarburg experience STIs and unexpected pregnancies.
“One day, our kids will leave 'the bubble' and need to be prepared,” according to the statement. “Knowledge is power. When young adults have comprehensive information, they can make good decisions and keep themselves safe.”
In the school district’s statement, it said the Policy Committee tabled the policy revisions after the chairman, David Krier, raised concerns about the proposed changes not complying with applicable state statutes.
“The Neola representative in attendance at the meeting indicated that other school districts had expressed concerns over the proposed language as well, and, as a result, Neola would be offering alternative language changes to the policy at a later time,” according to the school district’s statement. “The draft minutes of the March 30 meeting will reflect the Committee’s decision to table Neola’s proposed revisions to the Board’s HGD policy.”
School Board sent cease-and-desist letters
A spokesperson of the nine individuals confirmed that the Cedarburg School Board sent each individual who signed the statement a cease-and-desist letter from the law firm Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet, LLC.
The cease-and-desist letter called the individuals’ letter false and defamatory. It also claims the individuals’ statement suggests the changes to the HG&D policy were proposed by the School Board. The spokesperson of the individuals denied this claim.
According to the spokesperson’s statement: “I can confirm that the professionals who signed the letter all received a cease-and-desist letter from the School Board’s attorney. Cease and desist what? Having a professional opinion? Local parents, medical and educational professionals have been fighting for more than a decade to have the Cedarburg School Board reverse their decision to teach an outdated, purity-based HG&D program in our district, despite very vocal opposition and countless studies that show comprehensive sex education programs reduce the rate of sexual activity, risky behaviors, sexually transmitted diseases and adolescent pregnancy.
“So when we’re confronted with what is clearly a proposal to, among other things, stop teaching about contraception in the human growth & development classes centered around sexuality, we have a right to express an opinion about it. The attorney’s letter is factually inaccurate, an attempt to create a diversion, and shouldn’t distract from the important decisions about effectively educating our students about human sexuality."