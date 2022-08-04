CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Foundation is accepting donations to build a memorial wall for former mayor Jim Coutts of the city of Cedarburg, who died in November 2020.
“Jim was a beloved teacher, coach, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,” according to the Cedarburg- Grafton Rotary Foundation. “He worked tirelessly on behalf of Cedarburg and volunteered his time with many local organizations, including the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary.”
On July 25, the Cedarburg Common Council unanimously approved building a memorial wall for Coutts to be located on the patio on the east side of the Cedarburg Community Gym at W63N643 Washington Ave.
The inscription on the wall will represent the words that Coutts lived by: “It’s not what you’ve got — it’s what you give that measures the worth of the life you live.”
All donations are tax deductible.
To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3d005mH.
Gifts can also be given by check. Make checks payable to Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Foundation and mail to P.O. Box 194, Cedarburg, WI 53012.
As a Wisconsin 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club. Donations are 100% tax-deductible to the extent of the law. Ref EIN 39- 1446118.