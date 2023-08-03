MILWAUKEE — Every single dollar donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society — including the Ozaukee County campus — this month will be matched up to $200,000.
This is WHS’s largest campaign of the year, and it couldn’t come at a better time, according to a WHS press release.
“Summer is peak intake season at WHS, and many animals in the community are in urgent need of shelter, medical care, behavioral support and a new family to cherish them,” the press release said. “You can double your impact for animals in need with this dollar-for-dollar match.”
That means that:
- $30 will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs.
- $50 will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted and given the second chance they deserve.
- $100 will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment and behavioral support.
Donations made to WHS’s southern campuses, including the one in Saukville, will be matched by the Nicholas Family Foundation, Judith Ford, Patricia Bachhuber, Kathleen Ryan, Patti and Jack McKeithan Northwoods Fund, a gift in memory of Jeffy and Buffy Madsen, a gift from Nancy Behrens in Honor of Aggie and Gracie.
The Ozaukee County campus of the Humane Society is located at 630 W. Dekora St., Saukville.
Anyone who wants to make a gift and double their impact for animals in need can go to www.wihumane.org/summermatch.