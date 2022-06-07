MEQUON — The intersection of Donges Bay and Cedarburg roads will be closed for several weeks starting Monday. Also Monday, Donges Bay Road between Wauwatosa and Cedarburg roads will be closed through late summer.
Cedarburg Rd & W Donges Bay Rd, Mequon
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, contractors will be constructing a sanitary sewer as well as installing new traffic signals and widening the intersection. The intersection is expected to reopen June 20.
They will also mill and resurface Cedarburg Road from County Line Road to just south of Mequon Road. The project is expected to last through June 27.
Motorists will need to use Wauwatosa Road, Brown Deer Road and Mequon Road to get around these closures.
Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Local traffic will be required to access from the nearest adjacent alternate route.