GRAFTON — During the last week of school, students from Donges Bay Elementary in Mequon spent their TEAM Day at Family Sharing of Ozaukee County.
Students work together on TEAM Day to benefit an outside organization. This year the fifth-graders from Donges Bay Elementary School organized a food drive for and field trip to the Family Sharing food pantry and resale boutique at 1002 Overland Court in Grafton.
On June 2, two large yellow school buses pulled up to the curb outside of Family Sharing, with 75 students emerging, all carrying nonperishable foods and/or toiletries.
“It was rewarding to see the kids gathering all the items they collected and placing them in the hampers in the parking lot,” said Food Pantry Director Todd Bugnacki.
Once the 2,000 pounds of food was unloaded, the students were led on a tour by Community Outreach Manager Lisa Valdez. The students learned about the circle of giving and receiving, the jobs and responsibilities of the 130-plus volunteers and how the organization functions.
Following the tour, the students broke into three groups. One group decorated grocery bags that are used for distributing food to the pantry shoppers, Mobile Pantry and Senior Delivery groups.
“Colorful paper bags make clients so happy,” Valdez said.
Another group helped to unbag excess bread to be delivered in bulk to different recycle locations. The last group of students sorted food to help get the pantry prepared for the upcoming week.
Meanwhile, the executive director of Family Sharing, Julie Hoover, was visiting the kindergarten classes at Donges Bay. She read the food pantry’s book, “The Circle of Family Sharing” and stayed with the kids while they decorated paper grocery bags. The kids were so attentive with the reading and creative with their artwork, reports Family Sharing.
TEAM Day is meant to be beneficial to the students and the community. Teaching the new generations how they can make an impact in our community is a lifelong lesson — and letting them know others are here to support them when needed is just as important, according to Family Sharing.
“Family Sharing was honored to be a part of this day,” Valdez said.
Those who need basic food supplies are encouraged to call for Family Sharing for help at 262-377-0634.
To learn more about Family Sharing, go to www.familysharingozaukee.org. All proceeds from the store go to supporting the food pantry.