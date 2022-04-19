Driver leads Mequon police on 6.5-mile chase

MEQUON - Six sets of stop sticks and multiple jurisdictions later, a Pewaukee man was arrested after fleeing Mequon police during a traffic stop last week.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Ozaukee County Circuit Court, Mequon police tried to pull over a Dodge Durango driven by Christopher M. Menger, 42, for an equipment violation around 1 a.m. April 12 in the 100 block of Mequon Road.
The officer noticed the light odor of intoxicants and noticed Menger’s speech was slow and “very quiet,” according to the complaint.
When officers asked Menger to exit the vehicle for field sobriety tests, he refused. Menger asked to leave, but officers refused to let him. He later mumbled something about his probation agent and that he may have a warrant out for him, the complaint said.
“The defendant then stated, ‘I’m just going to go for a drive’ and accelerated away from the stop,” the complaint said.
Menger traveled the 35-mph speed limit on Mequon Road as officers pursued him. On Port Washington Road and Zedler Lane, officers threw down stop sticks to halt Menger, but he slowed down, went around them and continued driving, according to the complaint.
Menger continued south on Port Washington Road into Bayside, where their officers set up a second set of stop sticks. Menger avoided them.
With Mequon and Bayside officers in pursuit, Menger hit two sets of stop sticks and avoided two others.
Menger’s vehicle finally became disabled on a berm in front of Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun at 2020 W. Brown Deer Road.
“Due to the wood area, the defendant was not able to exit the driver side of the vehicle and eventually climbed into the back seat and began smoking a cigarette,” the complaint said.
He refused to exit the vehicle. Officers eventually broke the rear window and Menger exited the vehicle. He was taken into custody about 1:40 a.m.
The total pursuit went 6.5 miles, according to the complaint.
Menger was charged with attempting to flee an officer, a repeat offense and obstructing an officer, a repeat offense. Online court records show that he has convictions for third offense operating while intoxicated, possession of THC, retail theft and other offenses.
He is being held in the Ozaukee County Jail on $10,000 bail.