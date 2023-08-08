OZAUKEE COUNTY — One Ozaukee County farmer recently assessed his cornfield, noticing uneven rows filled with taller plants beginning to pollinate that are ultimately shading out others and preventing them from doing the same.
“You’d have 50 seeds of perfectly germinated corn starting to grow and it was just the next 20 or 100 feet laying on dry soil and the seed was just laying there. It didn’t do anything,” President and Co-Founder of Pleasant View Dairy Farms, Inc Lee Schlenvogt said about his Port Washington farm, calling it the worst he’s seen since 1988.
Schlenvogt is not alone, as this summer’s drought-like conditions are impacting not only his farm, but many others statewide.
“I would say this year has been stressful for farms/farmers,” according to Liz Gartman, regional crops educator of University of Wisconsin-Extension Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Washington counties. “... we are still behind normal and with little rain in the forecast, it doesn’t seem we will be back to “normal” for a little while.”
Gartman recalled that much of the trouble this year began with excessive moisture in March through May to no moisture. This led to late planting, and in some cases, later planted seeds took a long time to germinate due to low soil moisture.
“What has resulted is some of the uneven crops you may see across the county,” Gartman said, calling it pretty strange for this area.
She said forage plants are the most affected because they require a lot of water, and since farmers are harvesting the whole plant, proper growth is important to get the tons of feed for animals.
“Corn and soybean crops require roughly 1 to 2 inches of moisture per week, so missing that moisture right now will be critical to the success of the crop, and will determine if the crops will make grain, or if farmers need to harvest it only for forage,” Gartman added.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Ozaukee County has been in D2 (severe drought) for the last few weeks. Gartman said that for disaster declarations, a county needs to be in D2 for eight consecutive weeks. D3 (extreme drought) is an automatic emergency situation.
But though the effects of this summer’s drought are certainly apparent, it does depend on the crop and even the farm.
“... the effect is very dependent on the farm, and I feel like our area looks pretty good overall,” Gartman told the News Graphic, believing that the smoke from the Canadian wildfires have actually provided a little more protection from high temperatures because of the filtered sunlight. She notes that this summer’s cooler temperatures and low humidity have also prevented the drought from reaching devastating effects.
Witte’s Vegetable Farm LLC in Cedaburg can attest to this. “Yeah, it’s a drought, but it’s not anything crazy serious,” according to Scott Witte, who agreed that many of his plants on his farm are behind schedule, but said certain ones, such as tomatoes, benefit from the lack of rain.
Gartman, however, still encourages producers to complete a feed inventory to make sure they know how much feed they will have and to decide if they should start to purchase more or reduce animal amounts to meet feed inventories.
She added that the United States Department of Agriculture will continue to watch the drought monitor to identify areas that are in emergency situations, and that several programs related to emergency grazing and hay making or emergency loans are also available.
“Many farmers have crop insurance, particularly if they are raising grain crops, which helps in these unforeseen circumstances,” Gartman said. “ … and as the growing season progresses, there may be programs that help producers recover from lost yields.”