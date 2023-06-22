GRAFTON — Jacob Butler of Grafton worked to fulfill the rank of Eagle Scout by holding a Bike Safety Day for kids in the parking lot of John Long Middle School on June 10.
More than 60 youths participated, learning the skills needed to safely ride around town. Ozaukee County children in grades 5K through sixth as of this fall were eligible to participate.
Safety day included a free helmet, a helmet fitting station courtesy of Aurora Medical Center, ABC bike safety checks with help from Cedar Creek Outdoors, a bicycle skills course with stations designed by the Wisconsin Bike Federation, bike games and free giveaways.
The Grafton Police Department was on hand to help with bike helmet fitting.
The event took 266 hours to plan and involved a number of organizations. Coaches and riders from the Ozaukee Mountain Bike Teams led the safety stations.
Cedar Creek Outdoors provided bike safety checks.
Boy Scouts and adult leaders served as guides and instructors and the Grafton Police Department was there to support the event and served as the beneficiary organization.
Jacob, 14, will be a freshman at Grafton High School, having just completed eighth grade at John Long Middle School. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 840 in Grafton.
Only about 7% of all Boy Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.