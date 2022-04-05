Seven individuals are actively running for four seats on the Cedarburg School Board in the April 5 election.
Current board member Kristin Padberg has chosen not to seek another term. Jennifer Calzada will be on the ballot, but she announced her resignation from the School Board in January and said she wouldn’t be actively running for a seat.
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Rick Leach (i)
|0
|0%
|Laura Stroebel (i)
|0
|0%
|Elizabeth Charland
|0
|0%
|Kate Erickson
|0
|0%
|Ryan Hammetter
|0
|0%
|Jamie Maier
|0
|0%
|Hani Malek
|0
|0%
|Jennifer Calzada
|0
|0%
|Write in
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
Precincts Reported: 0