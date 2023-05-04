Electronic recycling events draws hundreds of donors

CEDARBURG — It was “crazy” at the Cedarburg Light & Water Utility’s first electronic recycling event of the year last Saturday, said Administrative Manager Mari Lauer. She estimated that well over 800 cars lined up at Firemen’s Park to dump their old electronics.
Another electronics recycling event is planned for Sept. 23.
For more information, go to cedarburglightandwater.org.
