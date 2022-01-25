Eleven juveniles identified in damage to ice rink in Cedar Creek Park

CEDARBURG — Eleven juveniles have been identified in two incidents in which the outdoor ice rink at Cedar Creek Park has been damaged.
“We’re in the process of warning them and talking to their parents,” said Capt. Ryan Fitting of the Cedarburg Police Department.
The Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department announced on Facebook that the ice rink was damaged the night of Jan. 13. A few days later, crew resurfaced the ice rink and the department asked individuals on Facebook to stay off of it until they say it was OK to. But then a week later on Jan. 20, the department announced that the ice was damaged again, thus delaying the rink opening.
“If this continues, we will unfortunately not be able to have the ice rink this year,” according to the department’s Facebook.
The individuals who damaged the ice rink were caught on camera. The Parks & Recreation reported the damages and submitted footage to the Cedarburg Police Department.
Fitting stated that the damage to the ice rink on both days was intentional. The juveniles will not be receiving citations, only warnings.
Individuals on social media expressed disappointment about the damage.
The ice rink has not been officially open for skating this winter season.
This isn’t the first year the ice rink has experienced some damage.
In 2019, the ice rink was closed for the season due to damage to its liner.
Despite multiple means of showing skaters that the ice wasn’t ready for skating, people tried it anyway.
Juveniles were also suspected of damaging the surface of the ice of the ice rink in December of 2020. The ice rink was later repaired and reopened in January of 2021.
The ice rink first found its home at Cedar Creek Park in 2013. It was originally started the year before that by the Festivals of Cedarburg at the corner of Washington Avenue and Mill Street. Festivals of Cedarburg donated the rink to the city of Cedarburg, which maintains it.