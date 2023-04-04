Four candidates seeking two seats on the Cedarburg School Board - 01

The four candidates running for two seats on the Cedarburg School Board on April 4, 2023 are (left to right): Kate Erickson, Connie Kincaide, Corey Kubichka and Scott Sidney

CEDARBURG — Katie Erickson and Connie Kincaide emerged from a pool of four candidates running for two open seats on the Cedarburg School Board during Tuesday's election.

Kate Erickson had 4,560 votes or 28.8% while Kincaide had 4,169 votes or 26.3%.

Corey Kubichka came in third place with 3,772 votes and Scott Sidney came in last with 3,290 votes.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

16 of 16 units reported (100%)

