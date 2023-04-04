CEDARBURG — Katie Erickson and Connie Kincaide emerged from a pool of four candidates running for two open seats on the Cedarburg School Board during Tuesday's election.
Kate Erickson had 4,560 votes or 28.8% while Kincaide had 4,169 votes or 26.3%.
Corey Kubichka came in third place with 3,772 votes and Scott Sidney came in last with 3,290 votes.
Read more in Thursday's print edition of the News Graphic.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Katie Erickson
|4,560
|28.8%
|Connie Kincaide
|4,169
|26.3%
|Corey Kubichka
|3,772
|23.8%
|Scott Sidney
|3,290
|20.8%
|Write-ins
|66
|0.42%
|Total Votes
|15,857
16 of 16 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.