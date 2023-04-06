CEDARBURG — Newcomers Kate Erickson and Connie Kincaide will be joining as members of the Cedarburg School Board, following Tuesday’s spring election.
Four new candidates were on the ballot for two open seats on the board: Erickson, Kincaide, Corey Kubichka and Scott Sidney. School Board members Kevin Kennedy and Hani Malek filed notices of noncandidacy.
A total of 16,255 people cast their votes in the race — 15,857 in Ozaukee County and 398 in Washington County.
Erickson grabbed the most votes, with 4,630 or 28.48%, followed by Kincaide who obtained 4,231 votes or 26.03%, then Kubichka with 3,910 votes (24.05%) and Sidney with 3,418 votes (21.03%). There were 66 write-in votes in Ozaukee County and none in Washington County.
Erickson is a college history teacher at Milwaukee Area Technical College and the communications director for the Wisconsin Indian Education Association.
Some issues that Erickson sees currently are teacher/staff shortages and long-term fiscal issues that she says threaten the district’s ability to fund the schools. She also stated that there are difficulties with the culture, communication and transparency of the School Board within the district and the community. Erickson said all meetings of the School Board and committee meetings need to be livestreamed and include open public comment.
“I’ve had so many people thank me for running for a seat on the Cedarburg School Board. In reality, none of this could have been accomplished without the support of my family, friends, community members and most of all, the voters,” Erickson said. “I am humbled and honored by your support. I am so excited to be able to serve our students and community alongside Connie Kincaide as Cedarburg School Board members! I will always strive to make sure all of you are heard and appreciated. I am eternally grateful for all of you and I am proud to be a resident of our district.”
Kincaide has an occupation in sales and as an artist. She is currently a member of the city of Cedarburg’s Diversity Committee.
Kincaide also agreed that working on staff retention was an issue that the School Board will need to address in the future, as well as hiring a new director of human resources.
“I am honored to have received the votes of 4,231 individuals that have a vested interest in the continued success of the Cedarburg School District,” Kincaide said. “I truly believe that Kate Erickson's background in education and my passion for advocacy will be assets that benefit all constituents. Thank you neighbors for extending your votes to two women that are ready, willing and able to represent you and do the work. Work worth doing, is worth doing well.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.