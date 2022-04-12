MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a bill that would have required non-resident driver’s licenses to be marked with the words “Not Valid for Voting Purposes.”
The bill was co-authored by State Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and inspired by a conversation with Mequon City Clerk Caroline Fochs, according to a Darling email to her constituents.
Darling said that during the election, a Mequon resident who isn’t a U.S. citizen attempted to vote. When a poll worker asked if the person was a citizen, the person said no and was turned away from voting.
Fochs told the News Graphic that she was surprised to discover that non-citizens have identical driver’s licenses as U.S. citizens, and she reached out to local representatives to bring it to their attention.
Darling said the bill “makes it harder to cheat.”
The bill would have also confirmed the citizenship of people on the voter registration list.
In his veto message, Evers said he objected to the “manner by which it requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to attempt to validate registered voters’ citizenship status.”
Evers said there is no evidence of non-citizens voting in this state.
“There are current mechanisms in place to ensure that only citizens register to vote, and this bill creates procedures that not only fail to enhance those mechanisms, but may inadvertently deprive qualified citizens of their right to vote,” he said.
Evers also vetoed a bill that would have required legislative review of changes the Wisconsin Election Commission makes to the election laws. According to Darling, during the 2020 election, the WEC made several changes to the way the state handles elections, without approval from the Legislature.
In a statement Friday, Darling criticized the governor for not taking voter fraud seriously and pointed to the Mequon resident as proof of evidence.
“It’s clear the governor didn’t even bother to read these bills and wants to lump any election reform as a conspiracy theory,” Darling said, Fochs said that it is “unfortunate that Governor Evers chose to veto this bill.”
Another Mequon resident who is not a U.S. citizen actually did vote in the recall election last year and was charged with voter fraud in February. In that case, the woman said she did not mark the ballot box that asked if the voter is a citizen. She said she brought it to the attention of a poll worker, and the worker allowed her to vote, according to the criminal complaint against the woman.
Darling represents portions of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties.