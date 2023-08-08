CEDARBURG — The community is invited to discover the 2-acre prairie in the heart of Cedarburg at the third annual Prairie Palooza at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 on the grounds of Faith Lutheran Church.
This family-friendly event will feature free activities for children, entertainment by local musicians The Skauge Band and grilled hot dogs, brats and corn on the cob for sale.
Faith Lutheran Church is located at N35W6621 Wilson St. in Cedarburg. For more information call 262-377-0960 or visit faithlutherancedarburg.com.
With help from neighbors and local partners, Faith Lutheran Church planted the prairie, known as Faith Community Pathways, in 2019 as a habitat for pollinators and a place of connection and respite for the community. Since then it has grown as a showcase for a diverse array of native wildflowers, butterflies, birds and insects of all kinds. Also featured are natural play areas and spaces for rest and contemplation.