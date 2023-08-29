PORT WASHINGTON — The Stepping On — Falls Prevention Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays Sept. 11 to Oct. 30 at the Harbor Club Community Room, 425 W. Walters St. Port Washington.
The seven-week workshop will teach improving balance and strength, home modifications, community safety, vision, medication review, safe footwear and sleep, according to an Ozaukee County Aging and Disability Resource Center press release. There is a suggested donation of $20 for materials.
For information or to register, call Kari Dombrowski at the ADRC at 284-8120.