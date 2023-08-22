PORT WASHINGTON — The Stepping On — Falls Prevention Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays Sept. 11 to Oct. 30 at the Harbor Club Community Room, 425 W. Walters St. Port Washington.
The seven-week evidenced-based intervention program has been proven to decrease the incidence of falls, according to an Ozaukee County Aging and Disability Resource Center press release. The leaders will teach improving balance and strength, home modifications, community safety, vision, medication review, safe footwear and sleep. Several guest speakers will be part of the workshop.
Workshops fill up quickly. There is a suggested donation of $20 for materials.
For information or to register, call Kari Dombrowski at the ADRC at 284-8120.