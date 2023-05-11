CEDARBURG — Cedarburg unexpectedly lost a pillar of its community on the morning of May 2.
Pat Niles, a happy guy as his wife Patricia described him, died peacefully in his office chair at his business Downtown Dough, which he loved dearly.
Downtown Dough is now up for sale, Patricia Niles said, and she hopes someone will purchase it to keep the business going for their customers.
Niles was 75 and lived in Grafton. He was born in Milwaukee, grew up on the city’s east side and graduated from Dominican High School.
Pat and Patricia married on May 10, 1969 and had two children, Kari Smalley and Patrick Niles. They also have three grandchildren, Mariah, Mei Song and Christopher.
Pat and Patricia Niles first opened Downtown Dough in downtown West Bend in 1997, and then moved the business to downtown Cedarburg in 2000.
Downtown Dough provides a large selection of over 2,000 different cookie cutters, along with cookie stamps, baking molds, sprinkles, baking supplies, kitchen gadgets, aprons and linens and many other kitchen-related items.
In 2003, the store was featured in Good Housekeeping magazine, which exposed the store to a national audience. Over the years, the store has also been featured in many national and regional magazines including Martha Stewart, Redbook, Parents and Midwest Living.
Patricia Niles said as soon as they moved to Cedarburg, Pat quickly immersed himself into the community and joined numerous committees.
“He would’ve been on every committee if he could have,” Patricia Niles said.
Pat Niles was a member of the Cedarburg Chamber Board of Directors, Festivals, Inc. and the Tourism Promotion & Development Committee. He also had a hand in bringing the Santa House to downtown Cedarburg.
“Pat Niles always had Cedarburg’s best interests at heart,” said Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce. “He worked tirelessly to try to keep the downtown thriving and while he will certainly be missed, the impact he had on our business community will not be forgotten or diminished. He worked hard to bring and keep Santa’s Workshop to Cedarburg, which is a wonderful tradition for local children and families.”
In 2003, Pat Niles was named Business Person of the Year by the Cedarburg Chamber. But awards didn’t matter to Pat, Patricia Niles said, he just wanted to help make Cedarburg a better place.
Eventually Pat Niles withdrew from local committees due to his health.
“But he would still be right there finding out what was going on,” Patricia Niles said.
Longtime customers of Downtown Dough could always expect Pat and Patricia Niles working together at the store. Patricia said she and Pat had their good days and bad days working together. But they’d always talk it out when facing a problem.
“And that was always best,” she said.
Pat Niles was a sociable man. Patricia Niles recalled that on nice days he would sit on the bench outside of Downtown Dough and chat with passersby.
“He doesn’t know who they are but he was social and that’s what he loved to do,” she said.
Patricia Niles hasn’t been able to come to Downtown Dough as much as she used to due to having trouble walking. Pat Niles still came to the store every day but eventually he got help from one of their granddaughters, Mariah Niles.
Patricia Niles said Pat was very excited when Mariah Niles decided to work at Downtown Dough.
“We needed her help … and she stepped up to do that and she has grown a lot in that capacity, especially when I couldn’t come every day,” she said.
Mariah Niles has been working at Downtown Dough full-time for about five years, but has also helped out while growing up, even during Cedarburg festivals. Her parents also helped out when they could at the store.
“It was always a part of my life,” Mariah Niles said.
Mariah Niles said it was fun working with her grandfather. They would look through catalogs and go to shows to scope out new products.
“All between that, I got to hear about when he was growing up and his life,” she added.
Mariah Niles mentioned that Pat Niles was really into genealogy and has their family dated back to the 1700s.
As a grandpa, Mariah Niles described him as having a funny and sarcastic humor. She lived with her grandparents for a time while growing up and she recalled going on trips to Disney World and Hawaii with him and Patricia Niles.
“He was an awesome guy,” she said.
“He just loved having her there,” Patricia Niles said about when Mariah Niles lived with them.
Patricia Niles remembered a time when they bought an inflatable pool for a young Mariah to use at their house and one time Pat Niles filled it with bath bubbles.
“We had bubbles everywhere and she would laugh and laugh and that would make him so happy just to make her laugh,” Patricia Niles said.
While working together, Mariah Niles said her grandfather would encourage her to be a hard worker.
“He was such a hardworking guy and I feel like I tried to work hard too so I think he instilled that into me,” she said.
Pat Niles also taught her that she could always fix something by herself. Mariah Niles said he built the shelving units and installed the tile flooring in Downtown Dough all by himself.
“He thought he could do it and he did it,” she said.
Downtown Dough will be reopening today and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information about Downtown Dough, visit downtowndough.com.