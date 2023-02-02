PORT WASHINGTON - With the snip of a ribbon, Family Promise of Ozaukee County celebrated the next step in its mission to provide services to help stabilize Ozaukee County homeless children and families.
The celebration took place Tuesday in the new Portview Emergency Shelter, a former nursery school on Sunset Road in Port Washington.
The nonprofit began in 2015 as a consortium of Ozaukee County churches that rotated assistance by providing shelter to families facing homelessness. By 2020, with 17 participating churches and the generosity of contributions and the help of volunteers, Family Promise served 56 households, providing a place to sleep, meals and a sense of hope.
In 2022, it provided housing services that helped 116 households - or 302 individuals - including 158 children, keep or find safe and stable housing.
Nationally, Family Promise operates in 41 states and the District of Columbia.
The new facility offers temporary housing to families, as well as single men and women, in eight rooms with their own bathrooms. Those who are in need of shelter will also receive case management to assist them in stabilizing their lives by connecting to resources, employment and stable housing.
The new shelter was made possible primarily by a $2.3 million Community Development Block Grant the State of Wisconsin awarded Family Promise of Ozaukee County in 2021. In addition, individuals, businesses, community organizations and foundations have donated $864,000.
Board Chairwoman Connie Pukaite praised the work of the staff.
“They care about the people we serve - it is their house,” she said, adding that it would be remiss to not thank the elected officials in Port Washington, who were so welcoming and helpful.
Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke thanked those present on behalf of the city and county.
“This is an organization I have long had in my heart,” he said. “It’s a cool day for the city and the county, to help families in transition and need, to help them move forward in their transition to what they define as normal.”
Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel called the event an exciting day in Ozaukee County, adding that the project was built with the help of a federal grant.
“We are blessed in Ozaukee County,” he said. “There are a lot of people in the county who need help, and it’s really exciting to be able to do this with federal money.”
Family Promise’s CEO, Cori Guerin, finished the program, saying “It’s with gratitude that I see smiling faces. Thank you, Ozaukee County, Port Washington and nonprofit agencies. You are rock stars.”
After the ceremony, guests were invited to tour the facility.
Portview Emergency Center has a constant need for toilet paper, garbage bags, paper towels, shampoo, laundry soap and body wash, as well as a constant need for many other items. For more information on how to assist Family Promise’s mission or to see a list of the nonprofit’s needs, visit www.familypromiseoz.org.