MEQUON - The mission of Family Promise is simple: rebuild lives with compassion by providing resources and services to individuals and families at risk of becoming homeless in Ozaukee County.
Sometimes, that can all start with a hot, homemade meal.
The primary focus of Family Promise is to help those who are vulnerable to homelessness remain housed, but the part of the Family Promise mission that requires the most energy and resources is its shelter program for those who do find themselves homeless.
Prior to COVID-19, this took shape through the support of 17 local congregations of faith who rotated hosting those in need of shelter. For a week at a time, families and individuals would live at a church facility while Family Promise provided daily hospitality and professional staff working to connect them with resources that would get them back on their feet.
After the emergence of the pandemic, all of that changed. The churches had to shut their doors, and Family Promise pivoted to a different model - housing their guests in a local motel that offers the nonprofit a block of 10 rooms at a favorable rate. It’s a solution, but it’s less than ideal - gone is the rapport and conviviality that came with staying at churches. Households are now separated by rooms and the easy, spontaneous fellowship that was once such a large part of the Family Promise mission is, temporarily, missing.
In the long-term, this problem will be solved by the construction of Family Promise’s very own Emergency Shelter in Port Washington, slated to be built this year.
But in the short-term, the all-important human connection - that cornerstone of the organization’s mission - endures in the form of Family Promise’s meal program.
Just as churches previously rotated hosting families, they are now on a revolving schedule of providing hot meals five nights per week, cooked by volunteers who sign up at each member church. The cooks prepare and package a meal for each person currently residing at the motel.
The meals, explained Connie Pukaite, are a reminder to Family Promise’s clients that “there are compassionate people who care about you and want to see you thrive; we’re here for you to do the things that we can possibly do to see you through a tough time.”
“It feels good to know that at least someone is going to have a home-cooked meal,” said Pukaite, who is a member of the Family Promise Board of Directors, and who has also provided meals.
The meal program was first instituted by Crossroads Presbyterian in Mequon, a member of Family Promise’s countywide network of support congregations.
“At the churches we ate community-style, the volunteers and the guests, and that’s when you got to know people. I think one of the things that was so very special about this type of outreach, and what we miss so much, was having an opportunity to be with people and talk with them and empathize with them if need be,” said Suzy Frazier, a community volunteer who coordinates Family Promise’s relationship with Crossroads Presbyterian. “Not that we were there to solve any of their problems, but we were there to support them as they tried to move forward.”
The volunteer cooks know the first names of the individuals who will be receiving the meal, and if there are any children in the family. Many cooks will include special selections just for the children.
“I try to do something special with it - make it extra yummy. I like to do a dessert, especially if there are kids in the family,” explained one volunteer. “I can imagine what it would be like to be down on my luck. It would feel good if somebody went that extra mile.”
When it is Crossroads’ week to serve the meals, Frazier reaches out to dozens of volunteers who sign up through a Google calendar.
“They don’t get to meet the individuals they’re cooking for, but the volunteers that talk about what they’re thinking as they prepare the meal - there’s a lot of prayer that’s going into the support of whoever’s going to eat this meal,” explained Frazier. “There is a sense that this is something I’m doing because I love you as a human being. There is prayer behind preparation - prayer for that individual, that things can get better and they can move on from where they are now.”
“We’re looking forward to being at the new shelter, and able to be more present, sharing time together - not just provide meals at a distance,” said Pukaite. “But at this point, we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide meals at a distance.”