GRAFTON — The Independence Day holiday was a busy one for Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, which debuted a motorized grocery cart in the local parades — Grafton on July 1 and Cedarburg on July 4.
The motorized cart is a joint effort of Family Sharing, Cedarburg High School Technology & Engineering and Blain’s Farm & Fleet.
The students worked on the project outside of class, during resource period, study halls and after school. The project proved to be challenging and a great way to learn new skills, according to Family Sharing.
The students worked with custom fabrication, design, prototyping, utilizing a tube bender, welding, plasma cutting, resin 3-D printing and vinyl cutting. It required a lot of duct tape and cardboard practice parts, using the laser cutter to simulate cutting steel parts before the final arts were made.
The main goal developed by the team was to keep the shopping cart looking like a shopping cart and not as much of a go-kart. The students used a donated racing go-kart chassis, procured by CHS business teacher Kevin Nelson for some components and had to figure out how to integrate them into the cart.
“Students put in several hours of work to get this together, including coming in after school was out for the summer. Overall, the students were excited to be a part of this project. It was something out of the normal workload, challenging to learn new skills, and a fun longterm project that they were proud of,” said Daniel Kneiss, CHS technology and engineering teacher.
The lead builders were Sam Schmidt and Noah Eurich; Owen Frohmader also helped contribute, according to Family Sharing.
Kniess helped to guide the students and Nelson heavily consulted on the projects and helped procure supplies for the build.
The cart debuted in the Grafton parade, driven by Schmidt, who dressed up as corn. He was accompanied by Kneiss, dressed as a banana, there for moral support and to help in case any unexpected situations were to arise the first time the cart was being used. Frohmader drove the cart in the Cedarburg Parade on July 4. It proved to be a hit.
The cart will help spread the word of the pantry throughout the county.
Anyone who needs basic food supplies can call Family Sharing at 262-377-0634. To learn more about Family Sharing, go to www.familysharingozaukee.org or visit its resale store at 1002 Overland Court, in Grafton. All proceeds from the store go to supporting the food pantry.