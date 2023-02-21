THIENSVILLE — Six people are vying to fill the two at-large Village Board of Trustee seats that are on the April 4 ballot. But first they must make the cut in today's primary, where voters can can choose two candidates.
The seats, now held by Jennifer Abraham and Rob Holyoke, expire in April. Holyoke said he would not seek another term after more than 26 years on the board. Abraham is running again. Also on the ballot are Douglas Chimenti, Jesse Daily, John Kukla, Rebecca Holyoke Odeja and Linda Unkefer.
