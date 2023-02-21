Six running for a spot in the general election - 01

Top row (left to right): Jennifer Abraham (i), Douglas Chimenti, Jesse R. Daily. Bottom row (left to right): Rebecca Holyoke Odeka, John Kukla and Linda Unkefer

THIENSVILLE — Six people are vying to fill the two at-large Village Board of Trustee seats that are on the April 4 ballot. But first they must make the cut in today's primary, where voters can can choose two candidates.

The seats, now held by Jennifer Abraham and Rob Holyoke, expire in April. Holyoke said he would not seek another term after more than 26 years on the board. Abraham is running again. Also on the ballot are Douglas Chimenti, Jesse Daily, John Kukla, Rebecca Holyoke Odeja and Linda Unkefer.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a subscription: Click here

Votes# of votes% of votes
Jennifer Abraham00%
Douglas Chimenti00%
Jesse Daily00%
John Kukla00%
Rebecca Holyoke Odeja00%
Linda Unkefer00%
Total Votes00%
   

For more Feb. 21, 2023 partisan primary election coverage, click here.