THIENSVILLE — One of the few contested municipal elections occurring this spring is for Thiensville Village Board. Incumbents David Lange and Kristina Eckert as well as Planning Commission member Douglas Chimenti are all running for one of two open seats on the ballot Tuesday.
Though its population is just over 3,200 residents, Thiensville has a remarkably full slate of items on its to-do list, with considered mergers with the Mequon, and possibly the Cedarburg, fire departments, a substantial development plan for its Freistadt corridor and a developing $9.9 million tax incremental financing district in the works.
The News Graphic talked to the candidates about some of the important issues before the board and why they are the best qualified to help navigate the village in the upcoming three-year term.
What skills, knowledge and experience will you bring to the job?
Douglas Chimenti: I retired from the U.S. Army after 22 successful years as a lieutenant colonel. My greatest achievement was commanding a battalion size unit with over 650 men and women, maintained 200-plus vehicles and managed a budget of over $50 million. After retirement I was a town administrator in Kiowa, Colo. and conducted an internship as assistant county manager in Elbert County, Colo. with the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship program.
Kristina Eckert: I have served on the Village board the past three years. I am also a board member of the Thiensville Business Association which allows me to represent the many small businesses that make up our village including my own. I have an open mind and an ability to discuss difficult topics with sensitivity and clarity. I am responsive to inquiries from residents. I lead by example and try to inspire public participation. I am passionate about Thiensville and want to continue working with the board to maintain all the qualities that make this a great place to thrive!
David Lange: I will continue to bring my entrepreneurial background and my tenure on the Board towards continued positive developments to the Village. In the past 10 years we have added city water to downtown, improved Main Street and made other structural improvements. We have new developments such as the new Health Alliance Building and the Port Washington State Bank as well as the park improvements such as the new bandshell, new playground equipment and an improved fish passage.
What do you consider the one or two most important priorities for the board in the next term?
Chimenti: The most important priority for the board this next term is to preserve and grow our Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service. A local fire department strengthens, supports and grows a sense of community in the residents it serves. Build a recruitment and retention program that will ensure the residents of Thiensville their fire department is fully staffed with quick response times. Almost all of the residents of Ozaukee County do not realize under Wisconsin Statutes 66.0602, Joint Fire and EMS services waive the tax levy increase limit on your taxes. A new bill being introduced (LRB4360/AB1016) will include Joint Dispatch Services. It waives your tax levy limit increase to Inflation plus 2%. Inflation ending February 2022 was 7.87%. Your taxes could go up to 9.87%.
Eckert: The fire department and continued development.
Lange: Clearly the biggest decision facing the village is the status of our fire department. Not only is it the biggest priority for this next term but I believe it is the biggest issue I have faced in my 10 years on the Board. Communities all over the country are struggling with maintaining this essential service and I believe the decisions we make now will affect Thiensville for generations. It may even portend the future viability of our community. The second biggest issue involves all the development that is happening here. Our new TIF district has a lot of moving parts and an experienced trustee will be invaluable during this process.
Are you happy with the direction the fire department analyses are going? How much extra should the village be prepared to spend for dependable EMS and fire coverage?
Chimenti: I am not very happy with the direction the Fire Department analysis is going. You cannot compare the North Shore Fire Department model to combining cities’ and villages’ fire and EMS services in Ozaukee County. North Shore is high density, high taxes and Ozaukee is not. Also, it seems everyone has a different problem set for the village of Thiensville FD and EMS. You cannot begin to try and solve an issue until you know exactly what the problem is. Then find a solution, maintain the solution, and come up with a plan so it does not happen again.
Eckert: I’m happy we are having these discussions. It’s still too early to determine what this security will cost our village, but we need a sustainable plan. I love our fire department and I respect the professional fire fighters serving our community, so it’s important to listen to what they are saying. Funding the fire department is the responsibility of the village and adding sustainability will understandably cost more.
Lange: We are all interested in knowing more about the total costs at this point and the discussions are still ongoing. Over the past several years Thiensville has invested more than most of the area communities in our fire department. We hired our first full-time paramedic a few years ago and have recently added a second full-time paramedic. Thiensville has always had an outstanding fire department and public safety is a top concern. According to the Wisconsin Public Forum, Thiensville has a higher per capita investment in our fire department than our neighboring communities and I hope that our costs will not have to increase much at this point.
