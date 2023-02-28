GRAFTON - Grafton Town Chairman Lester Bartel said it was just after 7 p.m. Sunday when someone knocked on his door and told him one of his barns was on fire. It was technically a pole building, but it didn’t matter. The damage would be swift and permanent.
“We lost every tractor, every piece of valuable equipment we had,” Bartel said Monday.
Firefighters from at least seven departments in Ozaukee, Washington and Milwaukee counties assisted in putting out the fire at Bartel’s farm at 1833 River Road. Flames could be seen shooting high into the air.
According to the Grafton Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved barn structure threatening to spread to an adjacent main barn. The department immediately went to a full-still alarm, with departments from Saukville, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Southern Ozaukee, Jackson, Newburg, Fredonia and North Shore assisting.
Bartel said he lost six tractors, a skid loader, manure spreader and nearly 20 tons of straw and hay. A friend was also renting out space in the barn to store his boat. Bartel said it is completely gone, melted from the heat.
The pole barn was used solely for storage and no animals were in it.
Bartel is certain how the fire started - with a short in the skid loader.
“It’s the only machine we ran all weekend,” he said.
Bartel suspects that a wire was bare and got hot, spreading the heat.
Bartel said there are three other buildings on the 36-acre property.
“We were lucky there was no wind out of the south,” he said.
He now says he has enough hay to last for about 10 days.
“A lot of people are calling and saying, ‘what can we do?’” Bartel said.
He said for now, he must wait for the insurance adjuster to come out.
Bartel said firefighters were on the scene until after 11 p.m.