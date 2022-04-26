MILWAUKEE - Two Ozaukee County girls are part of the cast of First Stage theater’s production of “The Amazing Lemonade Girl.”
It will be the inaugural First Stage appearance for Maia Scherman of Grafton, who will play the lead role of Alex Scott, a young girl fiercely determined to make a difference despite the challenges she faces.
At 12 years old, Scherman is very excited to be in her first show.
“Ever since the age of 6, she has loved performing,” according to the First Stage playbill.
“It has been a dream come true for me to play Alex, who has inspired me in so many ways,” she said.
Scherman also likes to read, write and play basketball. She attends University School of Milwaukee.
Nala Patel of Mequon is very excited to be a part of “The Amazing Lemonade Girl” after two years of waiting to be Ensemble 3.
Patel has previously been in First Stage’s production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in 2018 and has been a part of the Summer Academy program since she was young. Patel is in the 12th grade at University School of Milwaukee, where she has participated in “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Legally Blonde,” among others.
Both girls say they are appreciative to First Stage for the opportunities they have been given.
“The Amazing Lemonade Girl” is based on the inspirational true story of Alexandra Flynn Scott, who held lemonade stands to raise money for childhood cancer research. Alex was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer, in 1996.
“The Amazing Lemonade Girl” was written by award-winning playwright and author, First Stage resident playwright and Wisconsin actor James DeVita and directed by First Stage alum and Northern Sky Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode.
The play schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, April 30, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 1, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Friday, May 6, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Friday, May 13, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 15, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Tickets start at $21 and may be purchased at firststage.org or through the Marcus Center Box Office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone 414-273-7206 or toll free at 888-612-3500. The number for TDD, or deaf and hard of hearing patrons, is 414-273-3080.
First Stage is no longer requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival, but masks are still required in the theater. First Stage COVID safety protocols and updates can be viewed here: