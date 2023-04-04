CEDARBURG — Two individuals, Mike Maher and Jim Fitzpatrick, are looking to represent District 2 on the Cedarburg Common Council.
Fitzpatrick took 54.9% of the vote or 353 total votes to Maher's 44% (283 votes).
Read more in Thursday's print edition of the News Graphic.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jim Fitzpatrick
|353
|54.9%
|Michael Maher
|283
|44%
|Write-ins
|7
|1.1%
|Total Votes
|643
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.