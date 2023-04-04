Jim Fitzpatrick

CEDARBURG — Two individuals, Mike Maher and Jim Fitzpatrick, are looking to represent District 2 on the Cedarburg Common Council.

Fitzpatrick took 54.9% of the vote or 353 total votes to Maher's 44% (283 votes).

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Jim Fitzpatrick35354.9%
Michael Maher28344%
Write-ins71.1%
Total Votes643 
   

1 of 1 units reported (100%)

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.