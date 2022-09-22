Food Truck Frenzy to support the Saukville Community Food Pantry

SAUKVILLE - The Saukville Community Food Pantry is hosting its second annual Food Truck Frenzy fundraiser from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.in Grady Park, 110 W. Dekora St.
The event will feature six local food trucks: That Taco Guy, Smokin’ C’s BBQ, Rose Gold Bistro, Falafel Guys, AJ's Crunch and Cake Creations of Grafton.
“The pantry is excited to host a community event that will bring friends and neighbors together while supporting the pantry as well as local food trucks,” said Katie Draeger of the Saukville Community Food Pantry.
The food trucks will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the food pantry.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy live music from Borderline Reckless from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by Black Hat Band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition, there will be beer for sale and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from beer sales and the raffle will benefit the Saukville Community Food Pantry, and will be put towards its fundraising goal to purchase the former Tri-Par building on Green Bay Avenue in Saukville so it can expand its programs like the Weekend Backpack Food Program for local students.
“We hope the diverse selection of delicious food will be a big draw for people to attend as well as the live music,” Draeger said.
Eli and Andrea Acosta of That Taco Guy, were the first to commit to participating in the event and have done fundraisers for the food pantry in the past. Eli Acosta is a board member of the food pantry and Andrea Acosta is a part of the food pantry’s Capital Campaign Committee that is working on acquiring the Tri-Par property.
“It’s a great way to get out, enjoy different types of food, listen to music and find out more information on what the Saukville Community Food Pantry does for the community,” Eli Acosta said. “Personally, it is an honor for us to be a part of this event and be able to give back in such a significant way.”
The Saukville Community Food Pantry currently serves over 550 community households a month through its seven different food pantry programs (home delivery, mobile food pantries, Grab and Go student weekend food program, mini-pantry, community meal site, back to school fair and open pantry).