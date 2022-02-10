GRAFTON - The Grafton K9 Foundation is almost ready to kick off fundraiser efforts to begin a K-9 unit in the Grafton Police Department. It would be the first such unit in the department.
The Grafton K-9 Foundation was formed last year with the hopes of funding implementation of a police K-9 unit for the Grafton Police Department. The department is planning for a dual-purpose K-9, which will be trained in tracking, narcotics detection and suspect apprehension, according to Police Chief Jeff Caponera.
Caponera, who also serves as president of the Grafton K-9 Fundation board, said the initial fundraising goal is $100,000.
“It’s upwards of $175,000 just to get the program up and running,” he said.
Caponera said that the foundation is working toward nonprofit status, but the paperwork has not yet been finalized. He said that should be completed by March 10, but until it is official, the Foundation isn’t driving hard on fundraising.
Once they are, the $100,000 goal should lay the groundwork for the new police unit. Grafton Police Officer Patrick Brock - police officer, public information officer and treasurer for the Grafton K-9 Foundation board of directors - said that amount will be used to purchase the K-9 dog, the necessary training for the dog and a K-9 squad vehicle fully equipped with all the necessary equipment for a police dog.
For now, there are collection jars at some local businesses, and some people have donated directly to the station for the K-9 fund, according to Caponera’s information. Brock said there is also some merchandise available, the proceeds of which go to the K-9 account.
“Grafton K-9 merchandise, such as T-shirts, can be found for sale at NSeven Coffee Company or interested parties can contact me at the police department or through the Grafton K-9 Foundation Facebook page,” Brock said.
Caponera said funding from those sources is at about $1,300 so far. What donations they have received go into the Grafton K-9 Foundation’s account, which is already established at the Port Washington State Bank in Grafton.
“My goal - and it’s pretty lofty - my goal is to have $100,000 in there by September,” Caponera said, noting the Grafton community is strong and supportive of its local initiatives.
Moving forward, Brock said the foundation is looking at planning some fundraising events for the program during 2022, such as a cornhole tournament and potentially a fun run dog walk.
For the money that will be needed for the K-9 unit beyond $100,000, Caponera said there are other funding mechanisms planned. He said several businesses which have pledged to make in-kind donations, providing things like dog food, veterinary services and other needed items; the Police Department is also planning on pursuing grant funding for some of the personnel and training costs involved.
In addition to Caponera and Brock, the Board of Directors for the K-9 Foundation includes Jim Button of McIlnay Button Law as board secretary, Dwight Bode of NSeven Coffee Company as assistant secretary and Cassandra Mammen as vice president.