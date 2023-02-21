THIENSVILLE — Today's primary pared down the list of candidates for the two at-large seats on the Thiensville Village Board from six to four.
Jesse Daily received the most votes in the primary with 475 or 28.9% of the total. Incumbent Jennifer Abraham received 279 votes or 16.9% of the total. Also advancing are Rebecca Holyoke Odeja with 238 votes or 14.5% of the total and Douglas Chimenti with 227 votes or 13.8% of the total.
The two candidates that will not be advancing are Linda Unkefer, who received 218 votes, and John Kukla, who received 204 votes.
Daily, Abraham, Holyoke Odeja and Chimenti now turn their sights on the April 4 general election.
Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jesse Daily
|475
|28.9%
|Jennifer Abraham (i)
|279
|16.9%
|Rebecca Holyoke Odeja
|238
|14.5%
|Douglas Chimenti
|227
|13.8%
|Linda Unkefer
|218
|12.2%
|John Kukla
|204
|12.4%
|Total Votes
|5
|0.3%
