CEDARBURG — The 13th annual Cedarburg Garden Walk sponsored by The Cedarburg Woman’s Club will be held two days this year, July 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The walk will feature four gardens, three in the Cedarburg area and one in Thiensville, followed by a stop at the Cedarburg Art Museum from noon until 4 p.m. There, guests can view the sculpture garden while enjoying a glass of “complimentary bubbles.”
The Garden Walk will also feature a raffle drawing, with all proceeds going to the club’s annual college scholarship and the maintenance costs for the Girl Scout House where over 500 Girl Scouts gather regularly. The raffle items will be on display at the Cedarburg Art Museum. The drawing will take Sunday after 4 p.m. Raffle tickets may be purchased at all gardens as well as the Cedarburg Art Museum.
Tickets to tour all four gardens are $20 and are available at Cornerstone Community Bank in Grafton, Heyden’s Gardens on Highway 60 in Cedarburg, Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly in Cedarburg and Mequon and each of the gardens the day of the walk.
This year’s sponsors of the Garden Walk are: Cornerstone Bank, BankFirst, Ansay & Associates, LLC., Levy & Levy S.C. and Newman Chevrolet.
A summary of the gardens, as provided by the Garden Club, is below:
- Maryann Clark, 504 Lilac Lane, Thiensville. Get ready to walk through a quiet, serene, tranquil garden for the first garden. Her gardening started so innocently by trying to make mowing easier. She thought she would dig up a section so she wouldn’t have to mow around it. Her addiction to gardening started.
She has many hosta, daylilies, daisies, bee balm and much more. It will capture your mind and soul. This garden is always a surprise to people as they come around the house to see it. You don’t discover it until you get to the backyard!
The owner inherited this love of gardening from her grandmother, who was an awesome gardener. She would spend winters with a diagram of her different gardens. She had a formal garden; she had an orchard; she had a vegetable garden and then she just had a lily pond garden. So she chose to garden as well!
- The owners of second garden, Dave and Deb DeBoer, at 4620 River Vista Drive, started working on their 1-acre property 32 years ago. It was pretty much a blank canvas. The first flower beds that were created were all perennials. Most were gifts from friends and neighbors.
Then when their oldest daughter was 5 years old, she asked to raise and release a butterfly. A trip to the library followed, which meant learning by reading. That summer, they were able to raise a healthy monarch. That was the beginning of raising monarch butterflies. Deb has been raising and sharing monarchs (as well as other species of butterflies) for 31 years. She is a member of monarch watch. The monarch butterfly was placed on the Endangered Species list last year.
The goal of the gardens then changed.
“How can we grow host plants and trees for caterpillars and provide nectar rich flowers for a food source for the butterflies?” The result of this are areas that are wildflowers and milkweed. They have seven different species of native milkweed on the property. Over the years, native prairie plants have been added, such as: cup plant, compass plant, and Joe pye weed. Bird houses, butterfly houses, bird baths, glass sculptures, walking paths, garden art and many colorful planters decorate the property.
There will be caterpillars and chrysalis on display.
- The third garden, Tom and Beth Krimmel, at N65W5716 Columbia Road, is a large city lot that had no landscaping when it was purchased in 2016. A blank pallet, the 100-year-old home in the Columbia Road Historic District enabled the owners to apply their knowledge and love of gardening and landscaping.
It was the winner of the 2018 Mayor’s Award for Residential Landscaping. The design needed to address two challenges: The backyard had a direct view to the busy Columbia Road and the west half of the yard was below the level of the sidewalk causing water to not drain from the yard.
The first challenge was addressed with a series of screens. Red twig dogwoods were placed near the sidewalk and were backed up with service berries. This front screen blocks both the sidewalk and Columbia Road from the backyard patio. An additional angled screen, connected to the house, composed of blue muffin viburnum adds further screen enhancement. The birds love the berries from both the service berry and blue muffin viburnum.
The second challenge was addressed with a rain garden into which key downspouts drained. The rain garden also addressed the issue of other water from the driveway and back yard to flow directly into this garden. The soil in the rain garden was clay. The plants, with deep roots, allow the water to drain through the clay. Rain garden plants include: swamp milkweed, ironweed, sweet black eyed Susan, golden groundsel, culver’s root, golden Alexanders, hot lips turtlehead, prairie blazing star, Shreve’s Iris, New England aster and Nishiki willow.
- As caretakers of the fourth garden, Tom and Sue Felmer, 8871 Hilly Lane, Saukville, are deeply committed to preserving the history of the Hemlock farmstead that was established in 1846. They have created a peaceful oasis.
Their restoration project is an ever-evolving labor of love as they strive to create gardens that enhance the pastoral beauty of the land. With a focus on hand-cultivated, organic horticulture they wove a colorful tapestry of native and heirloom plants that transport visitors back in time.
They have given new life into the farmstead, not just through the renovation of the farmhouse and preservation of the barn and summer kitchen, but also by reimagining the gardens as they may have been over 100 years ago.