Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton

GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton.
Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Monday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
The 9.8-acre development, known as The Colony at Mill Towne, would include:
-One building with 158 market-rate rental apartments on four floors with both underground and surface parking. Site amenities include outdoor grilling stations, a pool with sundeck, community rooms, a fitness center, car care station, tenant storage, a recreational path and a fenced dog park.
-Two seven-unit buildings with market rate rental townhomes.
-A commercial outlot on Port Washington Road for a future 7,000square-foot multi-tenant building.
Access would include one driveway on Falls Road for the apartment building and one driveway that would wrap around the east and north sides of the site from Falls Road to Port Washington Road and provide access to the townhomes and the commercial building, as noted in the packet.
The apartment building would use an electronic entry system for all tenants and each townhome would have individual entries and locks. Interior and exterior security cameras would be used throughout the site. Garbage and recycling for the apartment building would be located in the parking level, while the townhomes would use regular garbage and recycling containers.
A staff report shows that the development would not adversely impact traffic, adjacent properties, other development in the area or the general welfare of the village; nor would it place a burden on public facilities. Water and sanitary sewer service is currently available in the Port Washington Road right-of-way. The multi-family buildings would also meet the majority of the intensity and capacity requirements.
The project would require multiple steps and approvals including a Comprehensive Plan amendment, annexation, rezoning, certified survey map, conditional use permit and site plan. If approved, construction would start spring 2023 and be complete by fall 2024.