MEQUON — Incumbent Wendy Francour and Kate Barikmo were the two top votegetters in the race for the Mequon-Thiensville School Board in Tuesday's election.
Francour received 6,307 votes or 30.8% while Barikmo received 5,069 votes or 24.7%.
Just 39 votes separated Barikmo from the next highest votegetter, Megan Heinzelman, who received 5,030 votes.
Sergey Babakhanov took fourth place with 3,961 votes.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Wendy Francour
|6,307
|30.8%
|Kate Barikmo
|5,069
|24.7%
|Megan Heinzelman
|5,030
|24.5%
|Sergey Babakhanov
|3,961
|19.3%
|Write-ins
|10
|0.8%
|Total Votes
|1,291
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
