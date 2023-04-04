Four seeking two seats on Mequon-Thiensville School Board - 01

Candidates seeking two seats on the Mequon-Thiensville School Board in the April 4, 2023 election are (left to right): Sergey Babakhanov, Kate Barikmo, Wendy Francour (i) and Megan K. Heinzelman.

MEQUON — Incumbent Wendy Francour and Kate Barikmo were the two top votegetters in the race for the Mequon-Thiensville School Board in Tuesday's election.

Francour received 6,307 votes or 30.8% while Barikmo received 5,069 votes or 24.7%.

Just 39 votes separated Barikmo from the next highest votegetter, Megan Heinzelman, who received 5,030 votes.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a subscription: Click here

Sergey Babakhanov took fourth place with 3,961 votes.

Read more in Thursday's print edition of the News Graphic.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Wendy Francour6,30730.8%
Kate Barikmo5,06924.7%
Megan Heinzelman5,03024.5%
Sergey Babakhanov3,96119.3%
Write-ins100.8%
Total Votes1,291 
   

1 of 1 units reported (100%)

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.