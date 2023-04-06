MEQUON — Wendy Francour will retain her position on the Mequon-Thiensville School Board, leading the way with 6,307 votes or 30.77% in Tuesday’s spring nonpartisan election.
Newcomer Kate Barikmo followed with 5,069 or 24.73% of the total 20,500 votes to fill the second seat.
Megan K. Heinzelman received 5,030 or 24.54% of the votes, and Sergey V. Babakhanov brought in 3,961 votes or 19.32% of the total.
“I am thrilled by the outcome of yesterday’s election and honored to be re-elected by the citizens of Mequon and Thiensville to continue to serve on the Board of Education,” Francour said. “I wish to thank my fellow candidates for their willingness to run for the board. I once again pledge to serve the entire community, listening to all voices as we move forward together on behalf of all students.”
Francour said prior to the election that she wants to focus on the district’s academic recovery plan implemented by the board and continuing to encourage yearround learning.
Barikmo took to social media to thank community members for their support and the many others who helped her with her campaign.
“Wow, what a night! Truly, I am stunned by the support from my community,” she said. “I cannot wait for my first meeting as a member of the MTSD Board of Education. Thank you Mequon and Thiensville.”
Barikmo, who will bring her experience as a middle school teacher to the board, said during a recent forum that she wants to make sure the workload of a teacher reflects what one person can do in a day and also recommends the district has more mentor programs for new teachers and resources to create standard alignment curriculum.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Wendy Francour
|6,307
|30.8%
|Kate Barikmo
|5,069
|24.7%
|Megan Heinzelman
|5,030
|24.5%
|Sergey Babakhanov
|3,961
|19.3%
|Write-ins
|10
|0.8%
|Total Votes
|1,291
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
