CEDARBURG — “Shotgun Lovesongs,” a novel by Wisconsin author Nickolas Butler, has been chosen as this year’s book for the Cedarburg Reads and Writes program sponsored by the Cedarburg Friends of the Library.
The story takes place in a fictional small town in western Wisconsin where four boyhood friends learn the true meaning of friendship and love.
Cedarburg Reads and Writes is a communitywide reading program that promotes the value of reading a shared book that engages the community in a common conversation.
Ozaukee County residents are encouraged to read the book and participate in one of two book discussions offered on Oct. 9 and 18 at the Cedarburg Public Library. The program culminates on Wednesday, Oct. 25, when Butler will appear in person to talk about the book at the Cedarburg Cultural Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
In conjunction with Cedarburg Reads, the Friends of the Library will also hold a Cedarburg Writes contest for the second consecutive year. This year’s theme is “friendship.”
The contest is open to all Ozaukee County residents in the following categories: grades three to five, grades six to eight, high school and adult. The contest invites aspiring writers to reflect on friends and friendship using 1,000 words or less. The work can be fiction, non-fiction or a memoir relating to friendship.
Stories are due at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, and can be uploaded at cedarburglibrary.org or by emailing skelly@cedarburglibrary.org. Winners will be announced at the Author Talk on Oct. 25.
“We read many books before unanimously selecting ‘Shotgun Lovesongs,’” said Jean O’Keefe, CFoL copresident and Reads chairwoman. “Nickolas Butler’s debut novel, a national bestseller, has been described as ‘a good old-fashioned novel, a surefooted and unabashedly sentimental story’…we hope readers enjoy it as much as we did.”
Books are available for checkout at the library. The audio book is available for library card holders on Hoopla. Information can be found at the library, cedarburglibrary.org, and on the Cedarburg Friends of the Library and Cedarburg Public Library Facebook pages.