From police cadet to assistant chief

GRAFTON — Emmett Grissom, who started with the Grafton Police Department as a cadet and rose to the role of assistant chief, has announced he will retire April 3.
Grissom likes to joke that he moved across the street when he graduated from Grafton High School and then took a job as a cadet with the police department in 1989. He was hired as a fulltime officer in 1991.
As a patrol officer, Grissom served as an accident reconstructionist, crime scene investigator, field training officer and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement team member.
He was promoted to sergeant in January 2006 and was responsible for the activities of a patrol shift. Two years later, Grissom was promoted to captain of police in charge of the Support Services division.
He was named assistant chief in February 2021. That same year, Grissom received the Grafton Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Public Servant Award. They noted his consistently “high level of servant leadership, devotion and commitment to the Grafton Police Department and community over his 30-year career with the department.”
The Chamber also applauded Grissom for his strong leadership role in the department and his many special assignments.
Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera, who joined the department in September 2020, credited Grissom for his leadership as interim police chief in 2019 and part of 2020, “where he led the department through one of law enforcements’ and Grafton’s most challenging years.”
Grissom also completed Northwestern University’s School of Supervision of Police Personnel and Executive Management Programs and the FBI Law Enforcement Development program. He has been instrumental in testing the latest equipment and technology for the Police Department and developing training for the staff on the new technology.
“Emmett is a valuable member of my leadership team; his expertise and loyalty will certainly be missed,” Caponera said.
Grissom said he is looking forward to his retirement, though his days won’t be completely free. His passion for baseball landed him a job providing security for the Milwaukee Brewers. His first day is opening day.
“This is bittersweet for me,” he said. “I am honored to have served this great community for so many years.