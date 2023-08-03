Ozaukee County Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, County Fairgrounds, W67N866 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Enjoy midway, entertainment, animals, exhibits, food, demo derbies, tractor pulls and more.
Movie Matinee: “Moving On,” 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Brewery Comedy Tour, 8 pm. Friday, The Annex at Foxtown, 6375 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance or $20 day of show/at the door. For ages 18 and up.
Annual St. John XXIII Men’s Society/Knights of Columbus Car-Truck-Cycle Show, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and cost is $10 per vehicle to participate. Food and drink available for purchase.
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Redeemer Lutheran Church, W76N627 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg. A variety of vendors.
Free Range Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 6503 Pleasant Valley Road, Grafton. Featuring hand-crafted jewelry, woodworking, paintings, pottery and more.
Jewish Food Festival, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Rotary Park, 4100 Highland Road, Mequon. Enjoy food, live music, entertainment, children’s activities, petting zoo and more.