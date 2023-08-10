Motor Mania Summer Nights Drag Racing, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV, West Bend. Gates open at 1 p.m. and races start at 5 p.m. $10 open grudge racing, $5 to spectate and 12 and under are free.
Summer Sounds: Diggin Dirt with Bomber & Red, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Redeemer Lutheran Church, W76N627 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg. A variety of vendors.
Luxembourg Fest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Community Park, 106 Beech St., Belgium. Enjoy a parade, street market, kids zone, artist corner, treipen eating contest, live music and more on Saturday. Mass on Sunday. Free admission.
Summer Kids Movies Series: “Space Jam: A New Legacy,' 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rivoli Theatre, W62N563 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Free tickets are available at the Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon and Thiensville branches of Port Washington State Bank.
Bluegrass at the Village, 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Village, 4880 Highway I, Saukville. See Piper Road Spring Band, Stillhouse Junkies, Pickin’ Up Speed and Fox Crossing String Band. Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $5 for OCHS members and free for children 5 and under. If buying at the gate, price is $15. No food/drink carry-ins or pets. Free parking.